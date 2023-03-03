Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.18.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.