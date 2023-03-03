Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

AGLE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

