Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.
AGLE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
