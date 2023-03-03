Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $880,500.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,639,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.43 million, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

