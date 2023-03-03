AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Down 2.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 192,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 733,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

