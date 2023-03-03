Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Down 53.2% in February

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $406,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,829 shares of company stock worth $1,892,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

AVTE stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,295. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

