AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 90,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.65.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -23.92%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
