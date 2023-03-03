Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $4.19 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $142,885.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00207706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00054242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

