Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $378,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.