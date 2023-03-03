Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

