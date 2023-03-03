Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.