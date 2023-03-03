Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 417 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $250.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.19.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

