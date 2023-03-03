Alberta Investment Management Sells 5,653,871 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hayward Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,771,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,815. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

