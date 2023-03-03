Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Alector has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

