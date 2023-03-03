Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 5.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.91. 440,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,381,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $944.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

