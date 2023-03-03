Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.30. 209,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,731. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

