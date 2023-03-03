Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.22 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $72.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,407,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,208,965 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

