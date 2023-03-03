Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.98 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $42.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024622 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,406,683 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,208,525 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

