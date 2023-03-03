Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNT. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

