Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.