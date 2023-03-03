Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 184,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 394,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBC. Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.