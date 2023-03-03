Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 184,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 394,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBC. Compass Point began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $755.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

