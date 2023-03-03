American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.30 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

