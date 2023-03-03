American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEO opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

