American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $13.91 on Monday. American Software has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

