Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and approximately $601,870.24 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00422684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.57 or 0.28570651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

