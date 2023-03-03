Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Argus cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $137.00 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

