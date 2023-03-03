Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

