Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $86.00

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

