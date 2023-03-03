Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $86.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIGGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.