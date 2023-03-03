Analysts Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) PT at $280.00

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

