Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 3rd (AAPL, ABUS, ACO.X, ACR, ACVA, ADTH, AGLE, ALNY, ARGX, AVID)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 3rd:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.