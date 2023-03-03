Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 3rd (AAPL, ABUS, ACO.X, ACR, ACVA, ADTH, AGLE, ALNY, ARGX, AVID)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

