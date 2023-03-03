Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently:

3/1/2023 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/16/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.

2/9/2023 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/9/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mattel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,953. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

