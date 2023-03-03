Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently:
- 3/1/2023 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/16/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.
- 2/9/2023 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 2/9/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2023 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mattel Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,953. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
