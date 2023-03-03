Analyzing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WISeKey International and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Soluna.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.33 -$20.34 million N/A N/A Soluna $14.35 million 0.41 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares WISeKey International and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Volatility & Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Soluna -225.20% -46.71% -32.36%

Summary

WISeKey International beats Soluna on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment generates revenue from its mining activities. The Data Center Hosting segment operates a data center from the company’s computing facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

