Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.32).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,968.06 ($35.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.26, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,073.25. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30).

In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,095.95). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

