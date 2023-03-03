Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.32).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,968.06 ($35.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.26, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,073.25. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30).

Insider Activity

In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,095.95). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.