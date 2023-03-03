AO World’s (AO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO stock opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.77 million, a PE ratio of -836.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.14.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

