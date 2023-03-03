Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 549,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

