Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 971,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,638 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $45,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

