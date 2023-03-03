AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

