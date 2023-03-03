ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.38.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $103.57.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

