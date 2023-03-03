Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.8 %

ACA opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,408,000 after buying an additional 124,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

