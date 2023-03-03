Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.17 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,411,606 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

