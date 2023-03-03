Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,707.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASBRF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Featured Stories

