ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $624.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

