ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $624.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

