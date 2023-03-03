Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.56

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 17434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.