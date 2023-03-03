Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.56

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 17434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.2962 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.