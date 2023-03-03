Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have commented on ATER. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.26.
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
