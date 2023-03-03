Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ATER. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aterian Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 2,675.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 349,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340,354 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

