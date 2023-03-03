Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Atkore by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 19.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATKR opened at $151.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

