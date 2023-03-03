AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

