ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 411.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $40.37 on Friday. ATS has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

