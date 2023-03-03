AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

