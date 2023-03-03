AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

