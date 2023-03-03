AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACQ. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.91.

ACQ stock traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.32. 134,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.82.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

